Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Organogenesis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 6,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organogenesis stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

