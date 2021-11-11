Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $712,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

