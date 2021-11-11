Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,362 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,835,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,956,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 2,275,332 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

