Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $770,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 267,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

