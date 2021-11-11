The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 894.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,031 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.