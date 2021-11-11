Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $178,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $71.21 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,431 shares of company stock valued at $37,097,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

