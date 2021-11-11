Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

