National Pension Service Buys 1,226 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.65 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

