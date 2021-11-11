Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

