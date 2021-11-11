MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

