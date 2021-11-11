Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $200.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.