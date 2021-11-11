Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

