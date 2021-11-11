MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

WYNN opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

