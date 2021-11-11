Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

