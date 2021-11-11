The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

The Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 15,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.