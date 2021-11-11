First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.52

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $25.04. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 188,635 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,986.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $92,000.

