Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38.

CSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

