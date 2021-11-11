Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0962 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.