monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $317.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $350.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.07. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,245,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.