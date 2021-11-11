Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $245.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.