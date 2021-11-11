Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $33,684.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRVA opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 317,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $12,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

