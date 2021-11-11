PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading Down 0.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.92. 311,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,424% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

