B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $627.51. 7,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $643.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.64 and a 200 day moving average of $533.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

