Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of APD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.62. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $315.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.83.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.