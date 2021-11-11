Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) shares dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$40.00 and last traded at C$40.44. Approximately 97,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 29,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.79.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

