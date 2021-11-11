Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.330-$3.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.33-$3.53 EPS.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,816. Sysco has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 186.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

