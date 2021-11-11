Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $249.79

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $249.79 and last traded at $249.79, with a volume of 45288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.48.
A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.
The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 215.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.97.
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
