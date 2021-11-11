Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $249.79

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $249.79 and last traded at $249.79, with a volume of 45288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 215.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.