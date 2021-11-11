Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.30

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.30 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 2114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

