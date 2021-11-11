Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,115 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.18.
The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
