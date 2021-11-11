Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,115 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.18.

The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

