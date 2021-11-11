Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $21.38

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.38, but opened at $23.65. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 4,167 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.26.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 984.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 164,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

