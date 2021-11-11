Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Down 10%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. 99,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,546,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Bark & Co as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

