Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $223,482.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

