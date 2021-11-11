Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,666.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,958.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.70 or 0.07321125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00410237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $675.60 or 0.01040054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.77 or 0.00415301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00277772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.71 or 0.00322834 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

