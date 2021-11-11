KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.72

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,297,043 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

