Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.79) EPS.

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

AZYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 370.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

