CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CS Disco updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 26,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

Get CS Disco alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.