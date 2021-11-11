Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.61

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and traded as high as $126.94. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $126.86, with a volume of 28,085 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 30.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.