Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.32. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 62,120 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

