X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.35

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and traded as high as $38.52. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 2,061,538 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 33,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 15,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.