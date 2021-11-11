Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

SII stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Sprott worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

