Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.