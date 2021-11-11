Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

