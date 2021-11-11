Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $18.89.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
