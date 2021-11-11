Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

