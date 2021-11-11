Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Get Immuneering alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.