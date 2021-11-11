U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

