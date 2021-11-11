Everipedia Price Hits $0.0175 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $174.17 million and $24.05 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.28 or 0.07239904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,793.90 or 1.00058370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00040891 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,576,543 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

