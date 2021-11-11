EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $27.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

