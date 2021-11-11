Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
ASGI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 13,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,292. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
