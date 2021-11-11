Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

ASGI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 13,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,292. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

