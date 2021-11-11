JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $19.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

