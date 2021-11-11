Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes comprises approximately 1.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HHC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,291. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

