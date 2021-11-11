iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 4.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 643,246 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

